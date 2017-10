Nine Inch Nails – Add Violence EP

Nine Inch Nails Category: Industrial Album: Add Violence EP Blurb: Less urgent and more slowly ambient than its predecessor, Nine Inch Nails continues its latest EP trilogy with an entry that once again challenges the audience with a myriad of tonal and stylistic inconsistencies. Never a band to wallow in predictability or stray from experimenting with the parameters of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.