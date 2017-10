Mr. Russia – Big Noise

Mr. Russia Category: Post-Punk / Rock Album: Big Noise Blurb: Even without a guitar, Mr. Russia’s latest album is as its title suggests, bursting with pomp and bombast, distortion and rock & roll power. One of the mainstays of the Chicago club circuit, Mr. Russia – comprised of vocalist/bassist Ivan Russia and drummer Josh Vicari – has earned quite [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.