Cyanotic – Tech Noir

Cyanotic Category: Industrial / Coldwave Album: Tech Noir Blurb: Streamlining the established coldwave sound to offer a tighter and more advanced sonic creation, this ninth studio release from Cyanotic proves to be one of the band’s most powerful yet. After such a mammoth release like the two volume Worst Case Scenario album, one might wonder where a band like [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.