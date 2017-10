Abrasions – Lacerations

Abrasions Category: Industrial / Noise / Post-Punk Album: Lacerations Blurb: Emotive post-punk songwriting amid rhythmic dirges and densely layered noise and industrial textures makes for a disturbing yet lush album that will test many a listener’s limits. Oakland, California is regarded as the most ethnically diverse city in the U.S., and so it should come as no surprise that [...]

