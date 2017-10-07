Algiers

Go Ahead agency invites you to autumn's concerts of the Algiers band!The group will play:8 November in Poznań in Meskalina,9 November in Warsaw in Niebo,10 November in Wrocław in Firlej!Algiers is a band that cannot be labelled by one specific music genre. Drawing inspirations from rock, post-punk, industrial electronic, and even gospel and soul influences, they create unique sound. Their debut album entitled simply "Algiers" was released in 2015. At the very beggining the band admitted that apart from ambitious music they have something more to say – by lyrics that without compromise tell about racism, religion, economy and ethics.Currently Algiers are promoting their second album "The Underside of Power", produced by Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Ali Chant, and the whole was mixed by Randall Dunn.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.