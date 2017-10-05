Video premiere of DAF’s newest video ‘Die Sprache der Liebe’

Out now is the newest DAF video for the track “Die Sprache der Liebe”.

The video release is part of the official release of the “Das ist DAF” boxset, an essential boxset which starts with the 1980 album “Die Kleinen und die Bösen”and continues with “Alles ist Gut“, “Gold und Liebe“, “Für Immer“ and “Reworks“.

Next to this the boxset also includes a bunch of reworks: “Mussolini (Giorgio Moroder & Denis Naidanov Remix)”, “Sato Sato (Westbam ML Remix)”, “Als wär`s das letzte Mal (Boys Noize Remix)”, “Liebe auf den ersten Blick (Görl & Hell Remix)”, “Goldenes Spielzeug (LOR Remix)” and “Mussolini (Gabis Delgados Hysteric Disco Remix)”.

Note that the vinyl boxset – available here – comes with the exclusive bonus tracks “Sprache der Liebe” and “Ich bin nicht da”. Recommended!

Here’s the rather excellent video for “Die Sprache der Liebe”.

And you can also view a few other brand new official videos:

“Der Mussolini (Giorgio Moroder & Denis Naidanow Remix)”

“Als wär’s das letzte Mal (Boys Noize Remix)”

“Sato Sato (Westbam/ML Remix)”

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.