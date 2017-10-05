Near Earth Orbit – A.T.O.M

A.T.O.M. (Abandoned Territories of Mankind) is a very cohesive, yet complex and absolutely epic piece of dark art; very hypnotic, sometimes almost psychedelic but often so very accumulative that simply calls for repetitive listening. It migh not be as coherent as the first album, not so dense and raw as the second and third chapter, but it's much more atmospheric and cinematic. It leads the listener through many emotional states of mind and offers more questions than answers to the whole story. Musically it starts in the similar vein where "Mission E.D.E.N." left off.

