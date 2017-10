Brand new video for The Birthday Massacre out now: ‘One’

Currently on tour in mainland Europe, as they continue to promote their new album, “Under Your Spell”, The Birthday Massacre have also just issued a promo video for the album song “One”.

You can order the band’s newest album on vinyl and on CD right here. “Under Your Spell” was released on 9th June and is the 7th album by the Birthday Massacre.

