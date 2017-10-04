Various Artists – EBM Industries Vol 1

With "EBM Industries" Emmo.biz Records publishes a new compilation.The two discs unite classic EBM acts with many others. Featuring Leaether Strip, Tyske Ludder, Prague, Handgrip, NZ, Nordarr, Storm Cafe, Sterile, Frontal, AD: Key, Digital Factor, Amnistia and Second Youth. Promising newcomers such as ManMindMachine, Zweifurzingende Alltbauten and Harm Joy enrich this work, along with heroes of the past such as Overgament and Y-Luk-O. This release includes exclusive rare tracks and remixes.

