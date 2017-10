Compactor announces new releases, festival appearances

Compactor has joined forces with Contraktor to create Luxury, a collection of four long industrial power noise tracks on two C20 cassettes. Luxury is a joint statement on the casualties of gentrifiction in the projects’ hometowns of New York and Kansas City and includes a six-panel “real estate” brochure. The extremely limited edition of 26 [...]

