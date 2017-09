Ghostfeeder’s upcoming 2018 album to be produced/mixed by Amir Derakh

Electro/industrial act Ghostfeeder has announced that the band’s next album will be aided by the production and mixing talents of Amir Derakh of Julien-K. This follows the two bands having recently toured together in support of industrial/rock giant PIG on the summer Prey & Obey Tour. The announcement was made via Ghostfeeder’s Facebook and the [...]

