∆AIMON InterView: Keeping It Weird

Ever devoted to expanding musical and sonic horizons to defy categorical conventions, ∆AIMON speaks with ReGen prior to the band’s second appearance at the Chicago ColdWaves. An InterView with Brant Showers of ∆AIMON By Will Sanchez (WillSuperior) Since emerging on the scene with the Amen EP in 2011, ∆AIMON has risen to the upper echelon of today’s underground [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.