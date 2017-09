New NSFW animated music video from x.a.o.s.

Melbourne based industrial project x.a.o.s. has released a new video for “Big Daddy” off of the Algea album. The deliberately childish and crude NSFW animated video is a scathing condemnation of the hypocrisy of religious organizations regarding sexuality. The video comes at a time when Australia’s Catholic church’s vocal opposition to same sex marriage coincides [...]

