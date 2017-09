Cyanotic releases ninth studio album

Marking the Chicago industrial collective’s ninth studio release, Cyanotic has announced the release of Tech Noir, named after the nightclub featured in the 1984 sci-fi hit The Terminator. Heralded as “a loving tribute to classic and current cyberpunk/industrial music culture,” the album showcases band leader and founding member Sean Payne’s production savvy and musical versatility, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.