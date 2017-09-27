11 Grams – Panacea

11 Grams is a futurist-inspired musical partnership between Simeon Fitzpatrick (Project K11, AUS) & Rob Early (Retrogramme, U.S.A). This Australian/American based duo have created an addictive Electro/Industrial/EBM/Synthpop style with catchy bass riffs, complex melodies and precise hi-tech musicianship. Combining electronic music and unique style of electronic wizardry from various projects, together these musical artists have forged tracks of influential stature.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.