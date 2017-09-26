UCNX returns with ‘Rebellion Ruin Redemption’ – listen to ‘Tasteless Killing Spree’ (feat. The Fourth Man)

Hybrid-industrial act UCNX return to end your summer with their brand new full-length LP “Rebellion Ruin Redemption”. The album is a follow-up to last year’s digital preview “Servant”. You can get the CD right now on DSBP records.

The album also features collaborations with David Collings (The Fourth Man/NUMB), Some Kinda Nobody, and 2 exclusive bonus remixes by Out Out and Produkt. You can already listen to “Tasteless Killing Spree” (feat. The Fourth Man) below.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.