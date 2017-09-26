Agrezzior – Strike Back

Jesper and Mika from Autodafeh started Agrezzior as a project where different artists could help each other out with miscellaneous music ideas. Agrezzior will now release their third album "Strike Back". This album will show that the fighter has become fully scilled and delivers punches, uppercuts and are in your face thru the whole album. The album "Strike Back" is full of energy and doesnt leave anyone untouched. Its cool, its raw and it is pure old school EBM.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.