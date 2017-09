Original Bauhaus bassist David J to join Peter Murphy during San Francisco residency in 2018

Goth/rock icon Peter Murphy and former Bauhaus bandmate bassist David John Haskins (David J) will reunite for a trio of classic Bauhaus sets in February of 2018. The three Mr. Moonlight shows will cap off Murphy’s nearly month long retrospective residency in San Francisco. Murphy and Haskins parted ways after the dissolution of Bauhaus, with [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.