Messer Chups unveils new album, announces North American tour

Russian surf/punk trio Messer Chups’ latest album, Taste the Blood of Guitaracula, the band’s first with L.A.’s garage MuSick Recordings label, will be released on Friday, October 13, 2017. The 16 mostly instrumental tracks combine surf rock and samples to create a collection of catchy and kitschy retro songs ranging from a new take on [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.