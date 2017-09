DOPE announces retrospective collection celebrating the band’s earliest years

Now on the Monster High Tour with (HED)Pe, the band’s third tour since mid-2016, industrial/metal act DOPE has announced the release of a retrospective collection, titled DOPE: The Early Years 1997 / 1998. Celebrating the band’s twentieth anniversary since its inception in New York City, the collection is “the original story book and soundtrack of [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.