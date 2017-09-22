Diary of Dreams – Hell in Eden

Musically, "Hell in Eden" is as energetic and monumental as no other album has ever been before, but at the same time, it is also warm, dark and fragile. It touches you from the very first note and builds up a fantasy world in your head, tempting you to lose yourself completely in its magic. Adrian Hates has come up with another masterpiece: 13 incredibly intense and emotional hymns in a wide variety of moods and colors come together to make up a very special conceptual work. Adrian himself already lists "Hell in Eden" amongst his favorite albums.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.