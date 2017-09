Angelspit unveils details of “tough as f*ck” seventh album

Moving away from the dance music influences of 2016’s Cult of Fake, electro/punk act Angelspit returns to a heavier, more aggressively industrial sound with the upcoming seventh album, titled Black Dog Bite. Band leader Zoog Von Rock states that the album is “tough as fuck,” with lyrics that are political as well as personal in [...]

