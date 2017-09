New double album from Grendel after five year absence

Grendel returns from a five year absence with Age of the Disposable Body, the prominent harsh electro act’s first since 2012’s chart topping Timewave Zero. Grendel mastermind VLRK promises that the new double CD album will be worth the wait with “no filler.” The 10 songs run the gauntlet from floor blistering club tracks to [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.