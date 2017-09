Mark Reeder to release vinyl edition of latest album featuring collaborations with New Order and more

Post-punk pioneer and underground mainstay musician/producer Mark Reeder’s new album, Mauerstadt is a testament to the scope and influence of his inveterate career. The title, which translates to “walled city,” serves both as a warning about those who would divide us and a message of hope, hearkening back to the days of a divided Berlin, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.