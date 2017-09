Implant returns after four years with a new album

After a four year absence Belgian electronic project Implant returns with its tenth full-length album, Oxynoxe-X. The all new album is the product of the group’s grueling process of “write-delete-rewrite” to strip the songs down to the essentials while still maintaining the complex layers of driving beats, voracious sounds, hypnotic melodies, and the acerbic vocals [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.