Funker Vogt to release companion EP to latest album

Barely five months after the release of Code of Conduct, German EBM act Funker Vogt is back with the 10 track companion EP titled Musik Ist Krieg (Music Is War). The EP includes three brand new tracks alongside exclusive remixes from Code of Conduct featuring guest artists Agonoize, NOVAkILL, Cephalgy, and Kunstwerk. Musik Ist Krieg [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.