Crisis Actor – The Dissonant Reality Show

Crisis Actor with "The Dissonant Reality Show" shows the eponymous title track presented with a manifold of fine remixes and extended versions as well as excellent remixes of the album tracks 'Tor', 'Bringer of War' and 'Electronic Eye'. On the remixers' list you can find well-known contributors like Dead Voices On Air, Displacer, Iszoloscope and Tripswitch (who also did the mastering), and artists who might be yet unheard to some listeners like D-Echo Project, Xspance and Solid State.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.