REVillusion InterView: The Revolution will be Synthesized

Hailing from Philadelphia, REVillusion is a band with great promise and potential to become an innovative and inspirational voice in industrial/rock, as ReGen speaks with the band’s mastermind Brian E. Carter. An InterView with Brian E. Carter of REVillusion By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x) One of the many pleasures of attending a live show is the abundance of likeminded [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.