Nine Seconds – Agent Provocateur

Nine Seconds releases "Agent Provocateur". It is the third album from this EBM trio. It contains potential club hits and a cover version of "Black Saturday". The production was done in collaboration with Stefan Poiss (mind.in.a.box). The song texts range from spy thrillers, over impossible love and psychological crossroads, to an homage to various horror films and to "1984". It is not a band that boringly hides behind keyboards. The experience of more than 100 live gigs as support or headlining act, they know how to give it their all on stage.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.