Machinista launches new single feat. Dirk Scheuber (Project Pitchfork) on guest-vocals

The Swedish act Machinista are working hard on the final tracks for their upcoming album “Anthropocene”. But you won’t have to wait that long to hear new material from the band as they have now released a brand new single, “Let darkness in”.

“Let darkness in” features Dirk Scheuber (SCHEUBER, Project Pitchfork) on guest-vocals and is backed by the b-side “Universe is here” taken from the upcoming album. You can listen to it below.

<a href="http://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/let-darkness-in">Let Darkness in by Machinista</a>

