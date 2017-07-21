Hocico – The Spell Of The Spider

Erk Aicrag and Racso Agroyam, aka Hocico play a major role in shaping an entire hard electro genre. The duo managed to become a game changer for the dark side of electronic music with a new blend of hard beats, unbridled anger, aggressive shouts and creative sonic wizardry."The Spell Of The Spider" brings together highlights, hits, favorites and rarities from more than 2 decades, compiled and carefully remastered by the band. It is a celebration of this seminal group and an ideal starting point for newcomers, a fulfilling sonic journey for fans and collectors.

