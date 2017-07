Everpresent teases new album with single and music video

Everpresent, the synthpop/electro project of Matthew Cahoon, has released a new single, titled “Dreamstate,” with a corresponding music video. Featuring a guest performance from theatre/jazz vocalist Katelyn Isaacson, “Dreamstate” marks the first taste of the upcoming full-length album from Everpresent, Parallax, due for release in Fall of 2017 via TableTop Records. Included with the single [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.