Erasure exclusive – listen to unreleased B-side ‘I Need You Now’ + remix of ‘World Be Gone’

Erasure is to release their new single, “World Be Gone”, on July 28. The digital EP will feature remixes of “World Be Gone” from producer Gareth Jones and Boxed In plus “Oh What A World” remixed by GRN and Manhattan Clique as well as House of Labs’s take on “Just A Little Love”. In addition, a brand new bonus track will be included: “I Need You Now”. You can listen to that track below.

Available now too is the Boxed In’s remix of the track “World Be Gone”. Boxed In is the nickname for Oli Bayston, a British songwriter and producer who has previously remixed Public Service Broadcasting, Ghostpoet and Blossoms. Listen to his “World Be Gone” remix below.

And that’s not all, the duo have also just announced details of a very special ARTE TV Berlin Live show which will be streamed live on Monday, July 24. The free show will be taking place at a small club in Berlin.

