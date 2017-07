Mark Gemini Thwaite and Ashton Nyte sign with Cleopatra Records for second MGT album

MGT – featuring guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite and vocalist/songwriter Ashton Nyte – has signed with Cleopatra Records for the upcoming second full-length album, titled Gemini Nyte. The album marks a transition from what was initially Thwaite’s solo project, with Nyte having appeared on two of the more striking tracks from the 2016 Volumes debut, including [...]

