Suicide Commando – Forest Of The Impaled

Belgian Hard-Electro-pioneers Suicide Commando return with their darkest and most intense effort to date. "Forest Of The Impaled" will be released as a regular album CD, deluxe double disc, 2LP+CD and as a limited 4CD-fan-set.On his new album, Suicide-Commando-mastermind Johan van Roy takes us to the darkest part of the human psyche and allows us to partake in the struggle with the demons that have been plagueing him all his life. Suicide Commando go for maximum intensity on "Forest Of The Impaled", creating a dark beast of an album that aims directly for the gut.A juggernaut of beats, bass, sinister soundscapes and raging shouts, the album whole-heartedly embraces the band's past, yet adds multi-faceted layers and a sense of urgency and maturity that elevates it far beyond genre standards. Hard, relentless and often very personal, Suicide Commando keep the Hard-Electro-genre alive.

