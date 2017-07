Mike Garson pays tribute to David Bowie in upcoming U.K. tour

Renowned pianist Mike Garson will pay tribute to his longtime collaborator David Bowie in November with a U.K. tour in which he will perform the legendary art/rock artist’s classic Aladdin Sane album. The tour will see Garson performing the album, along with a second set of various Bowie favorites, in six U.K. venues with a [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.