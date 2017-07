LGBT+ band Gaywire announces debut EP, mastered by Claus Larsen

Cisters of Mersa, the debut EP from the all LGBT+ aggrotek band Gaywire and mastered by Claus Larsen of Leætherstrip & Klutæ, will be released on August 1, 2017. The group aims to turn a spotlight on LGBT+ artists and issues; the mission statement, written by official essayist Kate Burns, declares that “It’s up to [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.