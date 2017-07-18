Laibach release new video for ‘Vor Sonnen-Aufgang’ and announce exhibition in Madrid (Spain)

Laibach have released the video for “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang”, taken from their latest album “Also Sprach Zarathustra”, out now and available here on vinyl too. The video is directed by the German visual artist Michael Saup and you can watch it here.

Laibach will be touring Also Sprach Zarathustra in November this year – starting in Budapest on November 4.

In further news, the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid is currently hosting a retrospective of Laibach art and the NSK. “Laibach Kunst 1980 + Neue Slowenische Kunst 1984 – 1992: From Kapital to Capital” will run until January 8, 2018. Watch a short film below.

