The Mission sees 2LP/CD/DVD set released for latest album ‘Another Fall From Grace’, retitled as ‘The complete Another Fall From Grace’

The Mission’s latest album “Another Fall From Grace” was released in 3 formats, but as expected the vinyl edition was sold out within a few days. This new 2LP/CD/DVD version – out in August but available right now for ordering – contains for the first time a double vinyl, exclusive tracks and much more.

This collector’s edition contains:

2 Compact Discs

2 Vinyls

1 DVD

Special 20 pages booklet of photos, artwork & lyrics.

2 new, previously unreleased bonus-tracks and a remix!

Below is the second video from The Mission album “Another Fall From Grace”: “Tyranny of Secrets”.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.