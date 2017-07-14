BOREDOMproduct launches it’s yearly July 14 sales revolution – guillotine prices!

Allons enfants de la Patrie, le jour de gloire est arrivé… chez the electropop label BOREDOMproduct home to such great electropop acts like Foretaste, Celluloide, Dekad, … !

The label’s yearly revolution will take place on July 14, that’s tomorrow. Just like every year since the label exists they will use the guillotine to cut off the head of the prices. Place to be tomorrow, the BOREDOMproduct label website!

On this special day all of the label’s catalogue will be available at a special price including 2CD limited sets, T-shirts and lots more, while supply last of course (and you can take that literally as there is only a very limited amount of some of these items!).

In short, it’s the occasion to complete your collection of some of the best bands on French soil.

Aux armes, citoyens…!

