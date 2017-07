Satyricon announces ninth album, European tour

After nearly three years, Satyricon’s ninth studio album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep is set for a September 22 release on Napalm Records. The album – recorded earlier this year in Oslo, Norway, and Vancouver, Canada, and mixed by celebrated engineer and producer Mike Fraser, who is best known for his work with AC/DC and previously [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.