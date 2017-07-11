Side-Line introduces System Noire – listen now to ‘On The Other Side (Feat. NamNamBulu singer Henrik Iversen – Remixed By Desastroes)’ (Face The Beat profile series)

The 78th track on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” (featuring 92 tracks) is by the German dark electro / synth pop act System Noire.

System Noire is a project from Hanover, Germany and was formed in 2012 by singer Björn Miethe. In 2016 he was joined by keyboarder Daniel Gosewisch and the duo released the debut EP “On The Other Side” via DarkTunes featuring Henrik Iversen of NamNamBulu. A remix of the title track was featured on our compilation.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-4">Face The Beat: Session 4 by System Noire</a>

