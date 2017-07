The Qemists to release companion EP to latest full-length album

Genre-bending U.K. electro/rockers The Qemists will release Warrior Soundsystem, the follow up EP to the 2016 full-length album, Warrior Sound, on July 14 via the North American indie label FiXT. The EP is a blend of new songs, live tracks, and remixes featuring The Qemists’ signature eclectic sensibilities with hard driving rock tracks, including a [...]

