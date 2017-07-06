Tear Garden – The Brown Acid Caveat

This is The Tear Garden's 8th record and is testimony to an enduring friendship. After 8 years, The Tear Garden, the psychedelic/experimental/electronic project of Edward Ka-Spel of The Legendary Pink Dots & cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy return with "The Brown Acid Caveat", the culmination of the duo's 31 years of working together. Psychedelic electronic melancholia, fearless experimentation & improvisation combine to take the intrepid listener on a mesmerizing voyage of the mind.

