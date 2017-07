Tear Garden – Eye Spy Vol 2

The Tear Garden has collaborated on 6 albums, 2 EP's and the first volume of "Eye Spy with My Little Eye". Like the first volume, "Eye Spy Vol. 2" is a collection of unreleased tracks, demos and rewritten or original material made over the life of The Tear Garden. It is an amazing collection of hard or nowhere to be found tracks.

