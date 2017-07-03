Electro Spectre launch brand new video: ‘Been Too Long’ – watch now

Out now is the brand new video for the excellent Norwegian electro pop act Electro Spectre: “Been Too Long”. “Been Too Long” is taken from the EP “Been Too Long”, the second single from Electro Spectre in 2017.

Here’s the video:

For those who want to have a selection of some of the best tracks of Electro Spectre, then it’s advise to get ahold of the compilation “Essentials” (available here), a massive double-CD compiling the best of the best in all new versions + remixes.

In 2012 Side-Line Magazine stated that Electro Spectre had produced the best electro-pop album in the world with “Dangerous Game” that year. Since then the band has proven again and again that they belong to the absolute top in electro pop land.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.