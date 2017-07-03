Alfa Matrix launches 30% discount code for their vinyl/CD/DVD webstore and for Bandcamp – valid for a limited time!

The Summer has arrived and Alfa Matrix returns with a 30% discount on everything that is available in their webstore and on Bandcamp during the full month of July 2017.

In order to benefit from the 30% discount, use the coupon code AM0717 when checking out.

Available are releases from these fine artists: 32CRASH, Acylum, AD:keY, Aengeldust, Aesthetische, Agonised By Love, Aiboforcen, Alien Vampires, Ambassador21, amGod, Apoptygma Berzerk, Armageddon Dildos, Avarice In Audio, Ayria, Bruderschaft, Circuito Cerrado, Compilations, Cosmic Armchair, Crisk, Cynical Existence, Daniel B. Prothèse, Depeche Mode, Diffuzion, Diskonnekted, Dive, Dream Recall, Dunkelwerk, Elektroklänge, ELM, Entrzelle, Epsilon Minus, Essence Of Mind, Freakangel, Front 242, Gaytron, Glis, Halo In Reverse, HausHetaere, Headscan, Helalyn Flowers, Hungry Lucy, I:scintilla, Icon Of Coil, Implant, Internal, Inure, Junksista, Kant Kino, Klutæ, Komor Kommando, Krystal System, Leaether Strip, Llumen, Lovelorn Dolls, Malakwa, Male Or Female, Mari Chrome, Mentallo and the Fixer, Metroland, Mildreda, Mind:State, Mnemonic, Mondträume, Monolith, Nebula-H, Neikka RPM, Nitzer Ebb, Növö, O.V.N.I., Plastic Noise Experience, Pouppée Fabrikk, Prothèse, Prozium, Psy’Aviah, Razorfade, Recoil, Regenerator, Saeldes Sanc, Schwarzblut, SD-KRTR, Sebastian Komor, Seize, Sero.Overdose, Shaun F, Simon Carter, Sin.Sin, Siva Six, Star Industry, Stray, Studio-X, Suicidal Romance, Suicide Inside, T-shirts, Tamtrum, Technoir, The Cure, The Psychic Force, Totem Obscura, Trisomie 21, Underviewer, Unter Null, Venal Flesh, Virgins O.R Pigeons, Virtual Embrace, XMH, Zombie Girl.

