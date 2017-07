KMFDM reveals details of upcoming full-length album

With the YEAH! EP now released, KMFDM has announced details for the band’s upcoming 20th album, titled HELL YEAH, to be released on August 18 via earMusic. Featuring the iconic artwork of Aidan “BRUTE!” Hughes, HELL YEAH will not only feature the pulse pounding title track and the full version of “Freak Flag,” but other [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.