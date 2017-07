Juno Reactor releases first single from new project

“Our world will be never be quite the same again.” The latest evolution of trance pioneer Ben Watkins’ Juno Reactor project, Juno Reactor & The Mutant Theater, has released “Our World,” the first single from the upcoming full length debut album, Mutant Land. The offshoot grew from a performance at 2016’s Ozora Festival featuring Russian [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.