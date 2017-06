My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult announces 30th Anniversary Tour

Legendary industrial act My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has announced a 24 date tour to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary with performances of the iconic early albums, Confessions of a Knife… and I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits. Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy will be joined by longtime bassist Mimi [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.